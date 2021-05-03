Five quarantined prisoners flee from Chittorgarh covid care center, 2 arrested

Udaipur : Chittorgarh police arrested and brought back two of the five quarantined prisoners who escaped from the Covid Care center at the district civil hospital on monday early morning.

Chittorgarh SP said five prisoners who had been quarantined at the covid care center in the hospital premises, fled around 4.30 am. These men had been arrested by different police stations and had been put through the covid test. They were kept under observation inthe care center. Pintu (Parsoli), Pappu (Chanderiya) Sanjay Harijan (Singoli), Mukesh (Parsoli) and Kuldeep (Kapasan) escaped from the terrace way.

Sadar police teams held a search operation and laid check posts. Pappu and Sanjay were arrested while police are searching the remaining prisoners at large. Bhargava said the security has been beefed up at the covid care unit and a case has been registered at the Sadar police station.