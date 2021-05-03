Chittorgarh crime : Woman raped, murdered & buried 30-feet beneath ground, SHO removed

‘SHO removed on allegations of courtesy treatment to accused’

Udaipur : In a gruesome incident, police recovered the dead body of a 28-year-old woman on Monday, who had been missing since April 16. The body had almost decayed as it was found buried some 30 feet beneath the ground, on the main road of Chhachhar village,some 60 kilometers from the district headquarters, under Vijaypur police station limits in Chittorgarh. Even after a fortnight, police did not take the matter seriously and on Sunday after Chittorgarh MLA Chandrabhan Akya intervened and rebuked the SHO for negligence, they took the accused, a sarpanch pati and his driver in custody who confessed their crime and hence the heinous incident came to light. The SHO has been sent to lines.

The victim Janta Devi Banjara had on April 16, gone to the police station to give a complaint against the accused Bharat Dhakad for making her nude pictures viral on social media but the police did not take her complaint and reportedly advised her to settle the matter at personal level. Dhakad’s wife is sarpanch of Amarpura panchayat and hence is said to have considerable influence in the area. When Janta devi went missing, her family filed a missing complaint and instead of interrogating thoroughly, the SHO Ashok Kumar was cordial with Dhakad at the police station and allegedly served tea-snacks.

The family made several rounds at the police station to take updates of the woman and finally approached the legislator for help. The family even threatened to immolate themselves if action was not taken. Seeing the pressure, the cops took Bharat Dhakad and his driver Pratap Singh in custody and when the men were thoroughly interrogated, they confessed their crime. The accused told the police that they took the woman in their car, raped her in turns, killed and buried her deep in the ground. On their identification, police dug the pit and recovered the decomposed body.

