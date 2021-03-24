FIR against Haryana flyer for travelling despite being positive

Udaipur : Probably in a first in Rajasthan, Udaipur district administration has filed an FIR against a Haryana resident for violating the corona protocol and travelling despite being tested positive for COVID.

The incharge deployed at Dabok airport to ensure the adherence of pandemic protocol has given a written complaint at the Dabok police station against Roshan Singh resident of Gudgaon for travelling by air and putting other’s life at risk even when he knew that he had contracted the disease.

Udaipur collector Chetan Ram Deora had issued strict orders to the airport authorities and the airline companies not to permit any traveller to fly to Udaipur without RT-PCR negative report.

Roshan Singh arrived in Udaipur without the report and hence he was tested for the same at the airport. His report came positive and hence he was made to stay at a hotel in Pratapnagar here and quarantined for 2 weeks.

However Roshan Singh didnot abide by the order and flew back home on March 20. A complaint has been lodged against him under section 270 of the IPC and sections 51, 52 of the Disaster Management Act.

