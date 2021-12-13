United Breweries to introduce brands from global portfolio of Heineken

United Breweries (UBL) is planning to introduce brands from the global portfolio of Heineken, the Dutch multinational, which now owns a majority stake. Besides, the company would continue to drive the mainstream portions through a category penetration share gain route, which contributes a larger chunk of the business. The company is seeing beer consumption back in line with pre-pandemic levels.

Earlier this year, Heineken had acquired additional ordinary shares in UBL on June 23, taking its shareholding in the company from 46.5 per cent to 61.5 per cent.

United Breweries is maker of Kingfisher beer and Heineken beer in India.