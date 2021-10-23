Federal Bank shines on reporting 54% rise in Q2 consolidated net profit

Federal Bank is currently trading at Rs. 103.60, up by 7.05 points or 7.30% from its previous closing of Rs. 96.55 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 97.05 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 105.60 and Rs. 93.65 respectively. So far 5392650 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 97.95 on 21-Oct-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 49.80 on 30-Oct-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 97.95 and Rs. 90.95 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 21940.24 crore.

The Institutions holding in the company stood at 68.45%, while Non-Institutions held 31.55%.

Federal Bank has reported 49.62% rise in its net profit at Rs 460.26 crore for second quarter ended September 30, 2021 as compared to net profit of Rs 307.62 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. However, total income of the bank decreased by 2.89% at Rs 3,823.61 crore for Q2FY22 as compared Rs 3,937.26 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the consolidated basis, the bank has reported 53.98% rise in its net profit at Rs 485.72 crore for second quarter ended September 30, 2021 as compared to net profit of Rs 315.45 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. However, total income of the bank decreased by 1.42% at Rs 4,013.46 crore for Q2FY22 as compared Rs 4,071.35 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

