Facilities and benefits for entities engaged in Uploading / Streaming of News and Current Affairs through Digital Media. | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Pursuant to the decision of the Central Government vide Press Note No. 4/2019 of Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) allowing 26% FDI under Government approval route on ‘Uploading/Streaming of Current Affairs and News through Digital Media’, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will be considering in the near future to extend the following benefits, presently available to traditional media (print and TV), to such entities also:

PIB accreditation for its reporters, cameramen, videographers enabling them with better first-hand information and access including participation in official press conference and such other interactions. Persons with PIB accreditation can also avail CGHS benefits and concessional rail fare as per extant procedure. Eligibility for digital advertisements through Bureau of Outreach and Communication.

2. Similar to self-regulating bodies in print and electronic media, entities in digital media can form self-regulating bodies for furthering their interests and interaction with the Government.