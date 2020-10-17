Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh receives a memorandum from Chakma Delegation of North East led by Uttam Chakma in New Delhi | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said here today that exclusive 30% allocation has been decided for neglected sections of North East.

Dr Jitendra Singh, who was speaking to a Chakma delegation represented by ‘Committee for Citizenship Rights of the Chakma and Hajong’ of Arunachal Pradesh, said that the North Eastern Council affiliated to the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) had, on the advice of Home Minister Amit Shah, moved a proposal which was approved at the Cabinet Meeting headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Accordingly, he said, it has been decided that 30% of North Eastern Council’s allocations for new projects under the existing schemes of North Eastern Council will be devoted for focus development of deprived areas, deprived/neglected sections of societies and emerging sectors of the North Eastern States.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, this will also help in the development of the neglected sections of the society in the North East and reduce inter-region and inter- tribe/community disparity which, in turn, would help in addressing the needs of hitherto neglected sections including Chakmas. This scheme would also lead to preservation of cultural diversity of North East and help growth of such scripts /languages, which are gradually becoming extinct.

Dr Jitendra Singh reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to develop the North Eastern States and bring them at par with other more developed States of the country and at the same time also ensure equitable development of different areas within the North Eastern Region as well as different tribes and communities living in the region. He said, the recent decision about 30% allocation from North Eastern Council will lead to holistic development with enhanced focus on deprived areas and neglected sections.

Dr Jitendra Singh also lauded the North Eastern Council for continuing work on its various projects even during the COVID pandemic. He also referred to the COVID related support offered by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and North Eastern Council to the States of North Eastern region.

During the meeting, Dr Jitendra Singh also received a memorandum from Uttam Chakma who led the delegation.