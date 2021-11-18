Escorts rises on planning to raise funds through various modes

Escorts is currently trading at Rs. 1656.00, up by 25.85 points or 1.59 % from its previous closing of Rs. 1630.15 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1647.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 1658.95 and Rs. 1637.80 respectively. So far 6508 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1664.80 on 17-Nov-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 1100.10 on 03-May-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 1664.80 and Rs. 1456.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 21980.06 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 36.59 % while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 29.17 % and 34.25 % respectively.

Escorts is planning to raise funds by way of issue of bonds/ debentures/ nonconvertible debt instruments/ securities and/or any other instruments/ equity shares/ any other securities including through preferential issue on a private placement basis, qualified institutions placement, rights issue or any other methods or combination thereof including determination of issue price as may be permitted under applicable laws. The meeting of board of directors is scheduled to be held on November 18, 2021, to consider the same.

Escorts is one of India’s leading engineering conglomerates with over six decades of experience. It has helped accelerate India’s socio-economic development through its presence across the high growth sectors of Agri-machinery, construction & material handling equipment and railway equipment.