NIIT, Axis Bank launch FinTech Engineering Programme

NIIT and Axis Bank have launched FinTech Engineering Programme. Axis Bank – NIIT Digital Banking Academy, a joint initiative by Axis Bank and NIIT Institute of Finance, Banking and Insurance (NIIT IFBI), has launched its second programme for experienced IT professionals – ‘FinTech Engineering Programme’ that offers a great career as ‘FrontEnd and BackEnd Application Developers’ with Freecharge, one of the leading digital platforms for financial service’s and a wholly owned subsidiary of Axis Bank.

The Axis Bank – NIIT Digital Banking Academy was launched this year for building a high-quality talent pool for Axis Bank in FinTech Roles. The Academy has been successfully running the ‘FinTech Professional Programme’ under this joint initiative.

The FinTech Engineering Programme offers graduates with 1+ years of experience an opportunity to become FinTech professionals and join Freecharge as Deputy Manager (IT).

NIIT is a leading Skills and Talent Development Corporation that is building a manpower pool for global industry requirements.