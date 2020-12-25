English rendering of PM’s speech at centenary celebrations of Visva-Bharati University

“Hey Bidhata, Dao dao moder gourab dao” (Oh god! Let glory be bestowed upon us) – Gurudev had once prayed for the students’ bright future. Today, on the occasion of glorious 100th anniversary of Visva-Bharati University, the whole nation is praying the same for this institution just like me. Governor of West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji, Union Education Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank ji, Vice Chancellor Professor Bidyut Chakrabarty ji, Professors, Registrars, all teachers of Visva-Bharati, students, alumni, ladies and gentlemen! The 100th anniversary of Visva-Bharati is a matter of great pride for every Indian. I am extremely delighted that on this day I am getting an opportunity to recall and commemorate the virtue of this ‘tapobhoomi’.

Friends,

Visva-Bharati’s hundred-year-old journey is very special. Visva-Bharati is a true embodiment of Gurudev’s ideals, vision and hard work for Mother India. For India, it is a kind of place of worship to give continuous energy to the country so as to make Gurudev’s dreams come true. Visva-Bharati, that has been producing world-renowned lyricists-musicians, artists-litterateur, economists, sociologists, scientists and financial experts, is making new efforts for building a New India. My sincere regards to every person who has raised this institution to this height; I congratulate them. I am glad that Visva-Bharati, Sriniketan and Santiniketan are constantly striving to achieve the goals that Gurudev had set. Visva-Bharati has always been lauded for its development work in the villages. The yoga department that you had started in 2015 is also growing in popularity rapidly. Your university campus is an example of both living and studying with nature. You will also be delighted to see that our country is spreading the message emanating from Visva-Bharati to the whole world. India is now playing a very important role in the world regarding environmental protection through International Solar Alliance. Today India is the only major country in the world which is moving at a fast pace on the right path to achieve the environmental goals of Paris Accord.

Friends,

Today, as we are celebrating 100 years of Visva-Bharati University, it is necessary to remember the circumstances that formed the basis of its establishment. These circumstances did not arise only from British colonialism. It had hundreds of years of experience behind it and includes the backdrop of movements lasting hundreds of years. Today, I am discussing this specifically with the scholars like you because it has not been talked about enough and has received very little attention. Its discussion is also necessary because it is directly related to the goals of India’s freedom movement and Visva-Bharati.

Friends,

When we talk of freedom struggle, directly the picture of ​​19th and 20th century comes in our minds. But it is also a fact that the foundation of these movements was laid long ago. The freedom movement of India got energy from the various movements that had been going on since centuries. The Bhakti Movement strengthened the spiritual and cultural unity of India. In the Bhakti era, our Saints, Mahants, Acharyas in every region of India and in every direction, east-west-north-south had made a continuous, uninterrupted effort to keep the consciousness of the country awake. So, Madhvacharya, Nimbarkacharya, Vallabhacharya, Ramanujacharya from the south, or Mirabai, Eknath, Tukaram, Ramdas, Narsi Mehta from the west, or Sant Ramanand, Kabirdas, Goswami Tulsidas, Surdas, Guru Nanakdev, Saint Raidas from the north and the ideas of countless great men like Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, and Srimanta Shankar Dev from the east had kept the society energized. In the same Bhakti period, great personalities like Raskhan, Surdas, Malik Mohammed Jayasi, Keshavdas and Vidyapati had shown the way to reform and develop the society through their compositions. In the Bhakti era, these virtuous souls had instilled the spirit of unity within the people. As a result, this movement had reached every corner of India crossing every boundary. People of every creed, every class & every caste had stood for self-respect and cultural heritage at the place of devotion. The Bhakti Movement had filled the struggling India with collective consciousness and confidence for centuries.

Friends,

This topic of devotion cannot proceed until the great devotee of Goddess Kali, Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, is discussed. He is the great saint because of whom India got Swami Vivekananda. Swami Vivekananda was the embodiment of devotion, knowledge and karma. He had begun to see divinity in every person while expanding the scope of devotion. He also had given an expression to Karma, emphasizing on the development of an individual and institution.

Friends,

Besides the period of hundreds of years of Bhakti movement, Karma movement also took place in the country. For centuries, the people of India were fighting against colonialism and imperialism. Be it Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Maharana Pratap, Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi, Rani Chennamma of Kittur, or the armed struggle of Lord Birsa Munda, the rigorous efforts, tenacity and sacrifice of ordinary citizens against injustice and exploitation was at its peak. This turned into a major inspiration for our freedom struggle at a later period.

Friends,

When the streams of devotion and efforts were flowing at a rapid speed, the new Triveni Sangam of the river of knowledge became the consciousness of freedom movement. In the desire for freedom, there was a complete motivation and spirit of devotion. The need of the hour was to create an ideological movement to win the war of independence on the basis of knowledge, as well as to prepare a new generation for a bright future of India. Many institutions at that time, several reputed educational institutions and universities had played a major role in the same – be it Vishwa Bharati University, Banaras Hindu University, Aligarh Muslim University, National College which is now in Lahore, Mysore University, Trichy National College, Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth, Gujarat Vidyapeeth, Willingdon College, Jamia Millia Islamia, Lucknow University, Patna University, Delhi University, Andhra University or the Annamalai University. A completely new group of scholars developed in these universities of India. These educational institutions gave a new energy, a new direction, and a new height to the ideological movement going on for India’s independence. We were united by the Bhakti Movement; while the knowledge movement gave intellectual strength and the Karma movement gave us the courage to fight for our rights. These movements, which lasted for a period of hundreds of years, had become a unique example of sacrifice, penance and determination. Influenced by these movements, thousands of people had come forward one after another to sacrifice their lives in the freedom struggle.

Friends,

This movement of knowledge was given a boost by Visva-Bharati University established by Gurudev. The way Gurudev had given Visva-Bharati the form he had associated with India’s culture while connecting with his traditions, he had put a strong identity of nationalism in front of the country. At the same time, he had laid equal emphasis on world brotherhood.

Friends,

The stream of ideology of India from Veda to Vivekananda was also manifested in Gurudev’s idea of nationalism. And this stream was not an inward one; it was not going to keep India separate from other countries of the world. As per his vision, the world should benefit from what is best in India and India should also learn from all the good in the world. If we look at the name of your University i.e. Visva-Bharati, it is a connection of Mother Bharati and the Vishwa i.e. world. Gurudev had walked towards the greater goal of human welfare through omniscience, co-existence and cooperation. This vision of Gurudev for Vishwa Bharati is also the essence of a self-reliant India. Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan is also the path of India’s welfare for the entire world’s welfare. This campaign is a campaign to empower India; it is a campaign to bring prosperity around the world with the prosperity of India. History is a witness to the fact that a strong and self-reliant India has always benefitted the entire world community. Our development is not an individual one but global. Moreover, the spirit of सर्वे भवंतु सुखिनः is in our blood. Who knows the connection that exists between Bharati and the world better than you? Gurudev had given us the resolution of ‘Swadeshi Samaj’. He wanted to see our villages, our agriculture as self-reliant; he wanted to see commerce and trade self-reliant; he wanted to see art and literature as self-reliant. He spoke of ‘self-power’ to achieve the goal of self-reliance. What he spoke about nation building with the energy of self-power is equally important today. He had said- ‘The building of the nation is in some way an extension of the attainment of salvation. When you build a country by your thoughts, by your actions, by discharging your duties, then you start seeing your soul in the soul of the country itself ‘.

Friends,

The soul of India, India’s self-reliance and India’s self-respect are interlinked. To protect India’s self-esteem, several generations of Bengal had sacrificed their lives. Remember, that Khudiram Bose was hanged at just 18 years of age. Prafulla Chaki had died at the age of 19. Bina Das, better known as Agnikanya of Bengal, was sent to jail at the age of just 21. Pritilata Waddedar gave up her life at the age of just 21. There are probably countless people even the names of whom could not be recorded in history. All of them had embraced death with a smile for preserving the country’s self-respect. Today, by seeking inspiration from them, we have to live for a self-reliant India, to fulfil this resolve.

Friends,

Your every contribution in making India strong and self-reliant will make the whole world a better place. In the year 2022, India will complete 75 years of independence. India became independent 27 years after the establishment of Visva-Bharati. 27 years from now, India will be celebrating 100 years of its independence. We have to set new goals, raise new energy, start our journey in a new way. And in this journey, our guidance will be none other than Gurudev and his ideas. And when there is inspiration and determination, the targets are also met automatically. Talking about Visva-Bharati, the historic Poush Mela has not been organized here this year. This is the third time in a journey of 100 years. This pandemic has explained to us the same mantra of ‘vocal for local’; this mantra has always been associated with Poush Mela. Due to the pandemic, the artists who used to come to this fair, those who used to bring their handicrafts, could not come. When we are talking about self-respect and self-reliance, first of all, I have a request to you all. Please help me with this work. I urge the students of Visva Bharati to contact the artists coming to the Poush Mela, gather information about their products and try to find out how the handicrafts of these poor artists can be sold online; what help can be taken from social media? Work on it. Moreover, even in the future, local artists, craftsmen should be taught in such a way that they can take their products to the world market. Show them the path. Only through such efforts will the country become self-sufficient. And we will be able to fulfil Gurudev’s dreams. You also know the most inspiring lines of Gurudev – ‘Jodi tor dak shune keu na ashe tobe ekla cholo re’. If no one comes forward, you have to walk alone to achieve your goal.

Friends,

Gurudev used to say- ‘Without music and art, the nation loses its real power of expression and the excellence of its citizens does not come out’. Gurudev considered the preservation, nurture and expansion of our rich cultural heritage as very important. If we look at the Bengal of that time, another amazing thing is seen. When there was turmoil everywhere during the freedom struggle, Bengal had stood as a nurturer of the culture besides giving a direction to that movement. The culture, literature and music in Bengal were also boosting the freedom movement in a way.

Friends,

Gurudev had foretold decades earlier and he had said these lines, “Ore Notun Juger Bhore, Deesh Ne Shomoy Katiye Brittha, Shomoy Bichar Kore, Ore Notun Juger Bhore…” and

“…Esho Gyani Esho Kormi Naasho Bharoto-Laajo Hey, Biro Dhorme Punnokorme Bishwo Hridoye Raajo Hey… “. We all have the responsibility to make these exhortations, these statements of Gurudev true.

Friends,

Gurudev did not establish Visva-Bharati as just a centre of learning. He saw it as a ‘seat of learning’, a sacred place of learning. The distinction between studying and learning can be understood by just one sentence of Gurudev. He had said- ‘I don’t remember what I was taught. I only remember what I have learnt’. Extending this further, Gurudev Tagore had said- ‘The greatest education is the one that not only informs us, but teaches us to live with everyone’. His message to the whole world was that we should not try to tie or limit knowledge to areas. He had made the mantra of Yajurveda as the mantra of Visva Bharati i.e. ‘यत्र विश्वम भवत्येक नीड़म’ ‘where the whole world becomes a nest’. The place where new research should be done, the place where everyone should move forward together and as our education minister was now elaborating, Gurudev used to say- ‘Chitto jetha bhoy shunno, uchho jetha shir, Gyan jetha mukto’ i.e. We must create a space where there is no fear in our minds, our head is held high, and knowledge is free from the shackles. Today the country

is also trying to fulfil this objective through the new National Education Policy. Visva-Bharati is playing a major role in implementing this education policy. You have 100 years of experience, erudition, direction, philosophy, as well as Gurudev’s blessings. The more Visva Bharati will have a discussion about this with other educational institutions, the greater will be the understanding of those institutions.

Friends,

When I talk about Gurudev, I am unable to stop myself from talking about one thing. The last time when I was here, I had mentioned about it a little bit. I am once again thinking about the connection of Gurudev and Gujarat. It is also important to talk about it again and again because it fills us with the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’. It shows how much our country with different languages, dialects, food and clothing, is related to each other. It shows how our country, full of diversity, is united and has been learning a lot from each other.

Friends,

When Gurudev’s elder brother Satyendranath Tagore was in the ICS, he was also appointed in Ahmedabad in Gujarat. Rabindranath Tagore used to visit Gujarat often, and he also had spent a long time there. While living in Ahmedabad, he had composed two of his popular Bengali poems ‘Bandi O Amar’ and ‘Nirob Rajni Dekho’. He also wrote a part of his famous work ‘Kshudit Pashan’ during his stay in Gujarat. Moreover, a daughter of Gujarat also became the daughter-in-law of Tagore family. Apart from this, organizations associated with Women Empowerment should be studied. When Gyanadanandini Devi Ji, wife of Satyendranath Tagore lived in Ahmedabad, she noticed that the local women put the pallu of their saree on the right shoulder. Now the pallu was on the right shoulder, so women had some difficulty in working as well. Seeing this, Gyanadanandini Devi figured out why not take the sari’s pallu on the left shoulder. Now I do not know exactly but they say that the idea of placing sari’s pallu on the left shoulder is her. By learning from each other, living happily with each other, living like a family, we can realize the dreams that the great personalities of the country had seen. Gurudev has given the same values to Visva-Bharati. Together we have to strengthen these values.

Friends,

Wherever you go, in whatever field you might be your hard work will build a new India. I will conclude with Gurudev’s lines, Gurudev said, Ore griho-bashi khol dwar khol, laglo je dol, sthole, jole, bonotole lagalo je dol, dwar khol, dwar khol! The doors of new possibilities are waiting for you in the country. May you all succeed, go ahead, and fulfil the dreams of the country! With these best wishes, once again thank you very much and may this centenary year become a strong milestone for the journey ahead and take us to new heights. I hope the university will move ahead by strengthening the path of India’s welfare to fulfil the dreams of world welfare and the dreams with which Visva-Bharati was born. I wish you all the best. Thanks a lot!

DISCLAIMER: This is the approximate translation of PM’s speech. Original speech was delivered in Hindi.

