‘Embrace change & grow’ – says Pujya Swami Brahmavihari Das on his visit to Hindustan Zinc

Udaipur : As the proverb goes, ‘Change is the only constant thing, and we should accept & embrace change.’ Pujya Swami Brahmavihari Das from the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha delivered a motivational talk on how to ‘Embrace change & grow’ at the Head Office of Hindustan Zinc on 1st February 2020.

Pujya Swami Brahmavihari Das is an accomplished, thought-provoking, international scholar from BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha and has delivered lectures at national and global levels, including conferences, renowned management schools, associations, and spiritual seminars with global leaders.

Speaking on the topic, an insight that Swami Brahmavihari Das gave was how to be a good person and become a great leader. He said that if all people follow three simple advises, we can be better in our lives.

“First is to be people-centric and not self-centric. We should look for the collective gain of people rather than personal gain. The second is to speak from your heart. Only when you speak from your heart, will you be true to your words. And the third is to always keep the promises you give. No matter how small the promise is, once you make it, the promise needs to be followed diligently,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Sunil Duggal – CEO, Hindustan Zinc was humbled to invite Pujya Swami Brahmavihari Das to Udaipur. ‘It is a privilege to invite Swami Ji to Udaipur, and I’m grateful that he is sharing his wisdom with the employees of Hindustan Zinc. Our love and friendship have never been challenged due to time or distance, and I wish to have more of such enlightening sessions in the future,” Mr. Duggal said.

It was a great learning experience for all the employees of Hindustan Zinc who were enlightened by the wise words from Swami Brahamavihari Das. BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha is a Spiritual Volunteer Driven Organisation, dedicated to improving society through individual growth by fostering idea of faith, unity and selfless service.