Ashok Leyland trades in green on reporting sale of 10480 units in November

Ashok Leyland is currently trading at Rs. 121.35, up by 1.60 points or 1.34% from its previous closing of Rs. 119.75 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 119.75 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 122.80 and Rs. 119.45 respectively. So far 866745 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 153.40 on 16-Nov-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 87.30 on 22-Dec-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 136.35 and Rs. 118.80 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 35637.30 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 51.54%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 35.96% and 12.50% respectively.

Ashok Leyland has reported sales figures for the month of November 2021. The company has reported sales (domestic + exports) during November 2021 at 10480 units. LCV sales were stood at 4872 units in November 2021. M&HCV Trucks and bus sales stood at 4662 units and 946 units, respectively.

Domestic sales reported in November 2021 to 9364 units. Domestic LCV sales stood at 4703 units in November 2021. Domestic M&HCV Trucks and bus sales stood at 4163 units and 498 units, respectively.

Ashok Leyland, the Hinduja Group flagship company in India, is engaged in the manufacturing of commercial vehicles and related components. The company’s products include buses, trucks, engines, defense and special vehicles.