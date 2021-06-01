Eagerness is, the Upcoming album song by Navya Singh,Qaseem Haider Qaseem and Nandani Singh

The trio of these 3 actors have made the Sufi song rock. This upcoming song written by Qaseem Haider Qaseem is one of the most heart touching love song that will be on listeners playlist for every single day. The actress of this song Navya says “she is glad to work with Qaseem Haider Qaseem as he is the fantastic actor and lyricist as well. Qaseem Haider Qaseem is not only an actor but he is the lead role of this song for whom the story revolves. The story depicts the love triangle which emphasises the acting and expressions of the lead role Navya.

We Will also see Nandani Singh Rajput in this song as second lead.

She is shown as the ex girlfriend of Qaseem Haider Qaseem and thus this Sufi song is based on the love triangle between these three fascinating actors.

Nandani is not only an actress but also an active influencer on social media platforms.

Also Navya Singh is not only an actress but also handles her huge amount of Instagram followers. She is seen too trending in her looks always. In this song Navya is shown in traditional outfits. “The song will become popular for its costumes,scenes and camera angles” says Naushad Ahmad who is the director of this song.

The song is presented by BB entertainment under the production of “Pramod Mandal” who is the known name. Pramod Mandal is so happy to cast these three actors in this song also he is too comfortable to work with them he says.

The song is sung by the great “Zahir Sadani” whose melodious voice attracts every soul of India.

The song is not only romantic but also brings goosebumps to them who feels the lyrics and thus the song touches their soul as well.

Qaseem Haider Qaseem is not only an actor but the best handler of social platforms. He is the good writter, singer, composer and lyricist as well. A part from that Qaseem Haider Qaseem is a public speaker and attracts several minds and hearts when speaks on the stage. He has not only won the hearts of many with his public speaking skills but also steals away the show with his mind blowing command over Urdu language.

The upcoming album song Navya Singh, Qaseem Haider Qaseem and Nandani Singh Rajput will be the most awaited song in Bollywood as of now. The song will be on everyone’s lips says the producer “Pramod Mandal”.

“This heart touching and romantic album song which is shot in the scenic beauty of Goa will soon be released after this lockdown” says Qaseem Haider Qaseem.

