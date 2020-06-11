DS Group recognized for the Water Conservation initiative at Rajasthan

Udaipur : The DS Group’s signature CSR project, ‘Water Economic Zone’, has been awardedcertificate of recognition in the‘Water Conservation’category by India CSR,recognizing the excellence in corporate social responsibility in 8th edition of India CSR awards.The recognition was bestowed to the Group for its integrated watershed development project, Water Economic Zone, in Alsigarh and Kurabad region of Rajasthan, near Udaipur. The projectcovers approximately 11000 hectares of land will benefit more than 24000 rural and tribal people from 26 villages, thus making a huge difference to thedepleting water resources in Rajasthan. The Group has been working on a wide range of Water Conservation programs to address the shortage of water and improve the water security in areas that have been identified as critical in water availability.

“We are delighted to be recognized by India CSR Awards 2020 for our water conservation efforts in Rajasthan”, said Mr. Anshu Dewan, Director, DS Group. “It has been our endeavour to ease the water scarcity in Rajasthan by collective and sustained efforts along with the local communities for long term sustainability. Through our Water Economic Zone project, we hope toimprove the livelihood prospects of local communities by maximizing water conservation and harvesting leading to improved agriculture and livestock management.”

The project was launched in 2018 on World Water Day and hastill date treated 5,316 hectares of land and has already created 9.64 lakh cubic meter of water storage and recharge capacity leading to enhancedagriculture production and availability of adequate drinking water for people and livestock.Multiple water resource development structures such as Anicuts, Check Dams, Mini Percolation Tanks, or Earthen Dams, Continuous Contour Trenches, Gabion, Gully Plugs, Recharge Pits, etc. have been constructed in the area. Few checkdams, community pond and other potable water resources have also been revived.

The DS Group commissioned its first water conservation project in Sikar in 2013 and has since then implementedmultiple water conservation projects in Mahoba & Bandadistrictsin Bundelkhand and Dungarpur, Karauli, Udaipur and Sikar in Rajasthan. The company is in the process of evaluating more projects in other parts of the country. The DS Group has already created and revived water storage & recharge capacity of around 20.83 lakh cubic meter of water annually, which irrigates 617 hectares area and impacts around 33,000 lives.

The DS Group has been working all over India, on a wide range of CSR programmes in areas such as Water Conservation, Livelihood Enhancement and Community Development for long term and sustainable impact all over the country.