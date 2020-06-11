Youth, two aides arrested for raping, blackmailing minor in Rajsamand village

Udaipur : A youth was arrested for allegedly raping and blackmailing a girl with her objectionable pictures in Lasani village under Deogarh police station limits of Rajsamand district on Monday . Since the girl was duped into a physical relationship when she was yet a minor, the case has been registered under sections of POCSO Act too. Two of his aides were also arrested for helping him and torturing the girl to convert her religion and get married to their friend.

According to the police, the 19-year-old girl, who is a native of Lasani held in her complaint that four years ago the main accused Riyaz son of Ayub Chadwa came to her house and asked for some water to drink. He introduced himself as a hindu boy and later they came very close so as to get into physical relationship. However, some time later when the girl came to know that the accused had lied to her about his religion. She broke off their relationship but the accused kept pressuring her for marriage . He raped her and recorded the act and threatened her to make the clip viral if she didn’t adhere to his wish .

On June 1, the girl had gone to work and while returning home, she was stopped by Riyaz and his friends Sulaiman and Saiyed Anwar who took her forcibly to a dargah near Khari river and pressurised her to agree for the Nikah. They also forced her to convert her religion . ” The girl told us that when she refused to marry the accused, the three of them thrashed her badly and even threatened to burn her house and kill her family members. However,hearing her cries some boys who were playing cricket in the open rushed towards the dargah and the girl got a chance to escape from their grip” Nanalal Salvi ,SHO Deogarh informed. As the news spread, large number of people gathered at the river side and the police was informed. Later the girl went to the police station with her father and filed a complaint which was registered under sections 366, 506, 323, 376 (3), 120 B of the IPC and provisions under the POCSO and IT Act. On Monday , Deogarh police took the three accused into custody who were tested for corona virus and later arrested . The van and motorcycle used in the crime too have been seized .