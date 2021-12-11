Cipla to donate 5,000 nebulisers to primary health care centres in India

Cipla is planning to donate 5,000 nebulisers to primary health care centres in India as part of its initiative to improve access to nebulisation therapy specifically for patients in rural parts of the country. These nebulisers will be distributed at CHCs (community health centres) and PHCs (primary health centres) across several states.

Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Sikkim will be adopted by Cipla to create good nebulisation centres, spread awareness regarding the therapy and undertake training for the associated paramedical staff on the science of safe nebulisation practices.

The adoption of these centres under the aegis of Cipla across the states within the country will help it reach far and wide to address the challenge of access to nebulisation therapy in India.

Cipla is a global pharmaceutical company which uses cutting edge technology and innovation to meet the everyday needs of all patients.