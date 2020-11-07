Home / HEADLINES / INDIA / Day 5 of Commercial Coal Mine Auction

  • 2 coal mines (1 in Odisha and 1 in Jharkhand) were put up for auction on Day 5 of Commercial Coal Mine Auction.
  • The total geological reserves of the mines put up for auction are ~755.63 MT with a cumulative PRC of ~15 MTPA.
  • The e-auction witnessed strong competition amongst the bidders with both the mines attracting good premiums over the floor price.

The results for Day 5 are as under:

S. No. Name of the Mine State PRC (mtpa) Geological Reserves (MT) Closing Bid Submitted by Floor Price (%) Final Offer (%) Annual Revenue Generated based on PRC of mine (Rs. Cr.)
1 Radhikapur (East) Odisha 5.00 176.33 EMIL Mines and Mineral Resources Limited/148771 4 16.75 466.58
2 Urma Paharitola Jharkhand 10.00 579.30 AUROBINDO REALITY AND INFRASTRUCTURE PRIVATE

LIMITED/146875

 4 26.50 1415.85

 

