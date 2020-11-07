- 2 coal mines (1 in Odisha and 1 in Jharkhand) were put up for auction on Day 5 of Commercial Coal Mine Auction.
- The total geological reserves of the mines put up for auction are ~755.63 MT with a cumulative PRC of ~15 MTPA.
- The e-auction witnessed strong competition amongst the bidders with both the mines attracting good premiums over the floor price.
The results for Day 5 are as under:
|S. No.
|Name of the Mine
|State
|PRC (mtpa)
|Geological Reserves (MT)
|Closing Bid Submitted by
|Floor Price (%)
|Final Offer (%)
|Annual Revenue Generated based on PRC of mine (Rs. Cr.)
|1
|Radhikapur (East)
|Odisha
|5.00
|176.33
|EMIL Mines and Mineral Resources Limited/148771
|4
|16.75
|466.58
|2
|Urma Paharitola
|Jharkhand
|10.00
|579.30
|AUROBINDO REALITY AND INFRASTRUCTURE PRIVATE
LIMITED/146875
|4
|26.50
|1415.85