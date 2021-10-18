Cyient trades higher on reporting 45% rise in Q2 consolidated net profit

Cyient is currently trading at Rs. 1182.55, up by 24.55 points or 2.12% from its previous closing of Rs. 1158.00 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1202.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 1214.00 and Rs. 1163.05 respectively. So far 22684 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 5 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1172.35 on 14-Oct-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 365.25 on 15-Oct-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 1172.35 and Rs. 1076.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 13003.26 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 23.45%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 59.64% and 16.91% respectively.

Cyient has reported 28.29% rise in its net profit at Rs 83.90 crore for second quarter ended September 30, 2021 as compared to net profit of Rs 65.40 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 20.95% at Rs 445.70 crore for Q2FY22 as compared Rs 368.50 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the consolidated basis, the company has reported 44.58% rise in its net profit attributable to shareholders of Rs 121.30 crore for second quarter ended September 30, 2021 as against net profit of Rs 83.90 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 11.25% at Rs 1126.50 crore for Q2FY22 as compared Rs 1012.60 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

