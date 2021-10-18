Al Ain Zoo reopensa selection of its popular visitor experiences and adventures

AL AIN : Al Ain Zoo is reopening some of its most popular activities and adventures to visitors of all ages after suspending them for a while as part of precautionary measures taken due to the spread of the global pandemic Covid-19. The Zoo will now enable visitors to once again enjoy their favourite adventures, shows, wildlife close encounters and various tours.

One of the first adventures to be reactivated at the beginning of October was the “Dinner with Lions” experience, where visitors can get up close and personal with the King of the Jungle, alongside the Safari’s Lion Feeding Experience. Other tours and activities expected to be reopened soon include the bird feeding experience, and our adventures featuring penguins, giraffes, crocodiles, chimpanzees, gorillas and more African, Asian and Arabian wildlife species, many of which include amazing close-up encounters and breathtaking shows designed to demonstrate the skills and tell the life stories of various species, like the birds of prey shows, penguin march, Hippopotamus stories, cheetah races, and the lemur walkexperience.

Omar Mohammed Al Ameri, Director of Operations at Al Ain Zoo, confirmed, “We realize how much our visitors miss some of their favorite activities at the Zoo which we had to temporarily suspend until we can make sure visits are completely safe for visitors, staff and the animals entrusted to our care. We are keen to avoid any chance of spread of the Covid-19 virus, and even though life is starting to get back to normal, we are taking all the precautionary measures needed and we encourage our visitors to adhere to them as well.”

Al Ain Zoo is a major attraction on both local and international levels due to three iconic features that continue to attract people of all ages: first, the wonderful Zoo itself, which extends over a vast area of land and houses a great variety of wildlife and flora and featuresluxury facilities. The second major attraction of the Zoo is the Sheikh Zayed Desert Learning Centre, a sustainable architectural masterpiece that holds the past, present and future within its walls, offering eye-opening information-rich tours through its theatres, movie screenings and exhibits. The third, and most recent iconic attraction at Al Ain Zoo, is the region’s first and the world’slargest man-made simulated African Safari, rich in its range of encounters that take visitors to the heart of Africa, offering the unique and royal experience of the Dinner with the lions, and Lion Feeding Experience, where these magnificent beasts roam freely while visitors and onlookers have an adventure that is as close as it gets to sharing a meal with the King of the Jungle.

