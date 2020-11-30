CSIR-IITR, CSIO and IMD organize IISF-2020 Curtain Raiser events to generate awareness

Several curtain raiser events are being organized for generating awareness about the 6thIndia International Science Festival (IISF-2020) to be held virtually this year.

At such an event at CSIR – Indian Institute of Toxicology Research, Lucknow, Dr Shekhar C Mande, Secretary, Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), Director General, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research and Chairman, Steering Committee, IISF – 2020, in his key note address, said that this is a much awaited annual event and in spite of the restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 global pandemic the event being organized itself signifies the indomitable spirit of nurturing and celebrating scientific temperament among all the stake holders.The theme of IISF 2020: “Science for Self Reliant India and Global Welfare is expected to deliberate on the role of Science, Technology and Innovation to build an Atmanirbhar Bharat and also provide solutions to global problems, he said.

Smt Neelima Katiyar, Minister of State for Higher Education and Science & Technology, Government of Uttar Pradesh was the Chief Guest of the function and Smt.Sanyukta Bhatia, Mayor of Lucknow graced the event as the Guest of Honour.

Earlier welcoming the participants, Dr Saroj K Barik, Director, CSIR – IITR said that the festival is an opportunity for young scientists to interact, share ideas and collaborate for greater global benefits.

Jayant Sahasrabudhe, National Organizing Secretary and Sri Shreyansh Mandloi, Organizing Secretary Awadh Prant, Vijnana Bharti also interacted with the participants through the online mode and urged the schools and colleges to participate in large numbers and use the IISF platform to understand the intrinsic role of science and technology in our daily lives.

In another function, CSIR-National Botanical Research Institute (NBRI), Lucknow organised an online curtain raiser ceremony. In this programme, Dr. S.K. Barik, Director, CSIR-NBRI gave opening remarks and the Organizing Secretary, VIBHA-Awadh Prant, U.P. Er. ShreyanshMandloi delivered a lecture about the significance of the IISF. Dr. Shekhar C. Mande, Director General, CSIR and Secretary, DSIR delivered the keynote address. Brijesh Pathak, Cabinet Minister, Govt. of Uttar Pradesh, was the Chief Guest of this event.

In Chandigarh, CSIR-Central Scientific Instruments Organisation (CSIO), also organised a pre-event curtain raiser to IISF-2020. Dr. Suresh Kumar Chaudhari, Deputy Director General, ICAR, New Delhi was the chief guest of this virtual event. Dr. Nagendra Prabhu, Associate Professor, S.D. College, Allepy, Kerala and Dr. Brajendra Parmar, Principal Scientist, ICAR-Indian Institute of Rice Research, Hyderabad delivered the key note lectures. The central theme of this program was “Science for Sustainable Agriculture and Environment”.

Similarly, India Meteorological Department (IMD), Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) organised the IISF’s Curtain Raiser event on YouTube Channel. MoES is one of the organisers of 6th India International Science Festival. Dr. M. Mohapatra, DGM, IMD delivered welcome address. Dr. Shailesh Nayak, Former Secretary, MoES was the chief guest of this event. Theme of this programme was “Weather and Climate Services for Self Reliant India & Global Welfare”. Dr. Sathi Devi, Dr. D.S. Pai, Dr. R.K. Jenamani, K.N. Mohan, Dr. A.K. Mitra, Dr. S.D. Attri, Dr. Ashok Kumar Das and Dr. R.K. Giri were the other speakers of this programme.

India International Science Festival is a unique combination of seminars, workshops, exhibitions, discussions and debates with several interactive forms of engagement including hands on demonstrations, dialogues with experts and scientific theatre, music and Poetry. 41 events have been identified to be held at IISF-2020.This year the festival begins on December 22, 2020 and culminates on December 25, 2020, the birthdays of world renowned Indian Mathematician Srinivas Ramanujan and former Prime Minister of the country Sri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, respectively. Both these stalwarts were deeply committed to the belief that Science and Technology will always be at the core of the nation’s progress.