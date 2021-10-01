COVID-19 Vaccination Update – Day 258

India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has reached nearly 89 Crore(88,96,14,483) today. More than 58 lakh (58,80,843) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.
The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:
|Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
|HCWs
|1st Dose
|1,03,72,732
|2nd Dose
|88,93,916
|FLWs
|1st Dose
|1,83,52,652
|2nd Dose
|1,50,03,980
|Age Group 18-44 years
|1st Dose
|36,02,83,201
|2nd Dose
|8,29,14,910
|Age Group 45-59 years
|1st Dose
|15,94,88,042
|2nd Dose
|7,67,86,029
|Over 60 years
|1st Dose
|10,13,31,706
|2nd Dose
|5,61,87,315
|Cumulative 1st dose administered
|64,98,28,333
|Cumulative 2nd dose administered
|23,97,86,150
|Total
|88,96,14,483
Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:
|Date: 30thSeptember, 2021 (258thDay)
|HCWs
|1st Dose
|256
|2nd Dose
|10,625
|FLWs
|1st Dose
|337
|2nd Dose
|29,302
|Age Group 18-44 years
|1st Dose
|23,21,464
|2nd Dose
|18,23,432
|Age Group 45-59 years
|1st Dose
|5,77,955
|2nd Dose
|5,41,555
|Over 60 years
|1st Dose
|3,06,017
|2nd Dose
|2,69,900
|1st Dose Administered in Total
|32,06,029
|2nd Dose Administered in Total
|26,74,814
|Total
|58,80,843
The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.
