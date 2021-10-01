COVID-19 Vaccination Update – Day 258

India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has reached nearly 89 Crore(88,96,14,483) today. More than 58 lakh (58,80,843) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.

The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,72,732 2nd Dose 88,93,916 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,52,652 2nd Dose 1,50,03,980 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 36,02,83,201 2nd Dose 8,29,14,910 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 15,94,88,042 2nd Dose 7,67,86,029 Over 60 years 1st Dose 10,13,31,706 2nd Dose 5,61,87,315 Cumulative 1st dose administered 64,98,28,333 Cumulative 2nd dose administered 23,97,86,150 Total 88,96,14,483

Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:

Date: 30thSeptember, 2021 (258thDay) HCWs 1st Dose 256 2nd Dose 10,625 FLWs 1st Dose 337 2nd Dose 29,302 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 23,21,464 2nd Dose 18,23,432 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 5,77,955 2nd Dose 5,41,555 Over 60 years 1st Dose 3,06,017 2nd Dose 2,69,900 1st Dose Administered in Total 32,06,029 2nd Dose Administered in Total 26,74,814 Total 58,80,843

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.

Please share this news







