Saturday , October 2 2021

COVID-19 Vaccination Update – Day 258

India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has reached nearly 89 Crore(88,96,14,483) today. More than 58 lakh (58,80,843) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today.  The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.

The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,72,732
2nd Dose 88,93,916
FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,52,652
2nd Dose 1,50,03,980
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 36,02,83,201
2nd Dose 8,29,14,910
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 15,94,88,042
2nd Dose 7,67,86,029
Over 60 years 1st Dose 10,13,31,706
2nd Dose 5,61,87,315
Cumulative 1st dose administered 64,98,28,333
Cumulative 2nd dose administered 23,97,86,150
Total 88,96,14,483

 

Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:

 

Date: 30thSeptember, 2021 (258thDay)
HCWs 1st Dose 256
2nd Dose 10,625
FLWs 1st Dose 337
2nd Dose 29,302
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 23,21,464
2nd Dose 18,23,432
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 5,77,955
2nd Dose 5,41,555
Over 60 years 1st Dose 3,06,017
2nd Dose 2,69,900
1st Dose Administered in Total 32,06,029
2nd Dose Administered in Total 26,74,814
Total 58,80,843

 

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.

Please share this news
<div id="taboola-below-article-thumbnails"></div>
<script type="text/javascript">
  window._taboola = window._taboola || [];
  _taboola.push({
    mode: 'thumbnails-a',
    container: 'taboola-below-article-thumbnails',
    placement: 'Below Article Thumbnails',
    target_type: 'mix'
  });
</script>
    Maintained by udaipurkiran
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved