Saturday , June 12 2021
COVID-19 Vaccination Update- Day 147

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has reached more than 24.93 Cr (24,93,16,572) as per the 7 pm provisional report today.

19,49,902 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose and 72,279 beneficiaries of the same age group received their second dose of COVID vaccine today. Cumulatively, 3,79,67,237 persons across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and total 5,58,862 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive. Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine.

 

The table below shows the cumulative vaccine doses administered to 18-44 years age group till now.

S.No. State 1st Dose 2nd Dose
1 A & N Islands 13719 0
2 Andhra Pradesh 323939 1261
3 Arunachal Pradesh 70165 0
4 Assam 818624 4349
5 Bihar 2413959 381
6 Chandigarh 83189 0
7 Chhattisgarh 872036 6
8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 60803 0
9 Daman & Diu 73863 0
10 Delhi 1315175 78001
11 Goa 91762 1430
12 Gujarat 3393661 48180
13 Haryana 1561048 10362
14 Himachal Pradesh 107536 0
15 Jammu & Kashmir 327863 22924
16 Jharkhand 934380 725
17 Karnataka 2760265 8524
18 Kerala 1009750 786
19 Ladakh 57138 0
20 Lakshadweep 13848 0
21 Madhya Pradesh 4019177 51439
22 Maharashtra 2201521 157490
23 Manipur 84747 0
24 Meghalaya 52510 0
25 Mizoram 37063 0
26 Nagaland 75935 0
27 Odisha 1022149 58299
28 Puducherry 54855 0
29 Punjab 466792 1784
30 Rajasthan 3019348 991
31 Sikkim 33879 0
32 Tamil Nadu 2046461 6379
33 Telangana 1416203 1303
34 Tripura 59477 0
35 Uttar Pradesh 4151062 99820
36 Uttarakhand 467913 49
37 West Bengal 2455422 4379
  Total 37967237 558862

 

The cumulative vaccination coverage of 24,93,16,572 vaccine doses is segregated based on population priority groups, as follows.

 

  Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
  Healthcare workers Frontline workers People Aged 18-44 Years

 

 People Aged ≥ 45 Years People Aged ≥ 60 Years Total
1st Dose 1,00,34,573 1,66,29,408 3,79,67,237 7,46,36,068 6,21,62,987 20,14,30,273
2nd Dose 69,44,682 88,08,261 5,58,862 1,18,25,194 1,97,49,300 4,78,86,299
Total 1,69,79,255 2,54,37,669 3,85,26,099 8,64,61,262 8,19,12,287 24,93,16,572

 

As on Day-147 of the vaccination drive (11th June, 2021), total 31,50,368 vaccine doses were given. 28,48,435 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 3,01,933 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report till 7 P.M. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.

  Date: 11th June, 2021 (147th Day)
  Healthcare workers Frontline workers People Aged 18-44 Years

 

 People Aged ≥ 45 Years People Aged ≥ 60 Years Total
1st Dose 9,404 73,883 19,49,902 5,82,014 2,33,232 28,48,435
2nd Dose 11,701 21,423 72,279 89,911 1,06,619 3,01,933
Total 21,105 95,306 20,22,181 6,71,925 3,39,851 31,50,368

 

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.

