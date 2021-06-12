COVID-19 Vaccination Update- Day 147

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has reached more than 24.93 Cr (24,93,16,572) as per the 7 pm provisional report today.
19,49,902 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose and 72,279 beneficiaries of the same age group received their second dose of COVID vaccine today. Cumulatively, 3,79,67,237 persons across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and total 5,58,862 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive. Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine.
The table below shows the cumulative vaccine doses administered to 18-44 years age group till now.
|S.No.
|State
|1st Dose
|2nd Dose
|1
|A & N Islands
|13719
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|323939
|1261
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|70165
|0
|4
|Assam
|818624
|4349
|5
|Bihar
|2413959
|381
|6
|Chandigarh
|83189
|0
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|872036
|6
|8
|Dadra & Nagar Haveli
|60803
|0
|9
|Daman & Diu
|73863
|0
|10
|Delhi
|1315175
|78001
|11
|Goa
|91762
|1430
|12
|Gujarat
|3393661
|48180
|13
|Haryana
|1561048
|10362
|14
|Himachal Pradesh
|107536
|0
|15
|Jammu & Kashmir
|327863
|22924
|16
|Jharkhand
|934380
|725
|17
|Karnataka
|2760265
|8524
|18
|Kerala
|1009750
|786
|19
|Ladakh
|57138
|0
|20
|Lakshadweep
|13848
|0
|21
|Madhya Pradesh
|4019177
|51439
|22
|Maharashtra
|2201521
|157490
|23
|Manipur
|84747
|0
|24
|Meghalaya
|52510
|0
|25
|Mizoram
|37063
|0
|26
|Nagaland
|75935
|0
|27
|Odisha
|1022149
|58299
|28
|Puducherry
|54855
|0
|29
|Punjab
|466792
|1784
|30
|Rajasthan
|3019348
|991
|31
|Sikkim
|33879
|0
|32
|Tamil Nadu
|2046461
|6379
|33
|Telangana
|1416203
|1303
|34
|Tripura
|59477
|0
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|4151062
|99820
|36
|Uttarakhand
|467913
|49
|37
|West Bengal
|2455422
|4379
|Total
|37967237
|558862
The cumulative vaccination coverage of 24,93,16,572 vaccine doses is segregated based on population priority groups, as follows.
|Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
|Healthcare workers
|Frontline workers
|People Aged 18-44 Years
|People Aged ≥ 45 Years
|People Aged ≥ 60 Years
|Total
|1st Dose
|1,00,34,573
|1,66,29,408
|3,79,67,237
|7,46,36,068
|6,21,62,987
|20,14,30,273
|2nd Dose
|69,44,682
|88,08,261
|5,58,862
|1,18,25,194
|1,97,49,300
|4,78,86,299
|Total
|1,69,79,255
|2,54,37,669
|3,85,26,099
|8,64,61,262
|8,19,12,287
|24,93,16,572
As on Day-147 of the vaccination drive (11th June, 2021), total 31,50,368 vaccine doses were given. 28,48,435 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 3,01,933 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report till 7 P.M. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.
|Date: 11th June, 2021 (147th Day)
|Healthcare workers
|Frontline workers
|People Aged 18-44 Years
|People Aged ≥ 45 Years
|People Aged ≥ 60 Years
|Total
|1st Dose
|9,404
|73,883
|19,49,902
|5,82,014
|2,33,232
|28,48,435
|2nd Dose
|11,701
|21,423
|72,279
|89,911
|1,06,619
|3,01,933
|Total
|21,105
|95,306
|20,22,181
|6,71,925
|3,39,851
|31,50,368
The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.