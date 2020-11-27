Constitution Park to be a major attraction in Udaipur

Udaipur : Governor Kalraj Mishra on Thursday laid online foundation stone of a Constitution Park at Mohanlal Sukhadia University here. The Park which would be built at a cost of 90 lakh rupees would have the Preamble of the Constitution, Fundamental Rights and Duties, Directive Principles of State policy on display.

“The Park will help create awareness among the students as well as common man of their rights and duties towards the society and country” Mishra said. He further said an equilibrium should be maintained between rights and duties, if rights are exercised beyond control, anarchy would prevail in the society.

He also said Indian constitution has a unique identity in the entire world and it is an universal document on human rights. Guest of Honour Justice Vineet Mathur of Rajasthan High Court in his online address said the park would become a major attraction not only for localites but also for tourists coming from far and wide. He said people are mostly aware of their rights but tend to forget their duties which are equally essential. S

enior attorney Kuldeep Mathur said Indian constitution has undergone 104 amendments which is an indicator of flexibility and resilence. Speaking at the occasion MLSU Vice Chancellor America Singh said a 75-ft-long pillar would be erected in the park which would have the preamble inscribed on it. People would learn about the salient features of our constitution and realise its richness and strength.