Complaint against Rajsamand collector for not dismissing incomplete nomination forms

Udaipur : An advocate cum candidate from one of the wards in the Jila Parishad election in Rajsamand has submitted a written plaint against the Returning Officer/Collector to the Superintendent of Police for discriminatory behaviour and non-adherence of the election commission guidelines regarding verification of nomination forms.

Jitendra Khatik, a candidate from ward number 8 of the district said, PappuLal from BJP and Vijay Kumar from Congress filed nominations from the same ward which is an SC seat. The nomination forms were verified on November 10. Khatik claimed that the party candidates did not fill in details which is mandatory as per the EC guidelines.

“The BJP candidate neither mentioned his age or ward from where he is contesting nor did he fill in the date of nomination while the Congress candidate did not strike off details which is not applicable. Hence prima facie the returning officer is responsible for not accepting incomplete forms but he did it out of influence or pressure from the national parties” Khatik said. He also claimed that he raised objection on the forms and demanded the officer to announce him as elected unopposed since only his form was valid and acceptable as per the norms however,the RO didnt listen to him.