PUBG addict teen kill friend for not giving mobile to play

Udaipur : In a shocking incident in Rajsamand’s Jaitpura village , a 14-year-old boy smashed the head of his 16-year-old friend with a stone, because he refused to give him his android phone to play PUBG game, police said. “The minor boy has confessed to the murder, he smashed the victim’s head with a heavy stone after hitting him four to five times” said Superintendent of Police, Rajsamand , Bhuvan Bhushan Yadav.

The incident took place in Jaitpura village under Bhim police station limits on November 9. Police had found the dead body of the victim Hamid Kathat on November 11 from a nearby hill. A shepherd had seen the body and informed the police. Hamid’s father Ramesh Kathat told the police that his son and wife Rukma Devi had gone to work in the fields on November 9 and in the evening and Hamid did not return home with his mother. They assumed him to be playing with friends. Hamid had a mobile phone and when his parents called him, the phone was found to be switched off. When the body was found, the phone was missing from the spot.

A special team led by Bhim DSP Samandar Singh and SHO Gajendra Singh took help of the cyber cell and tracked Hamid’s phone details. Cops came to know that Hamid had spoken last to the accused, a 14-year-old boy who was his friend from the same village. Police detained the minor and questioned him who confessed to have committed the crime. The accused said that he had an ordinary phone while Hamid had an android handset which they both used to play PUBG game.

On the fateful day, the accused asked Hamid to lend his phone for some time so that he could play games but the former refused. Later they both roamed around and reached the hill where the accused found an opportunity and hit hard on Hamid’s head with a heavy stone. He attacked him several times and ran away with the handset. The accused was produced before a competent court which ordered him to a correction home.