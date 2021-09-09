ICICI Bank’s customers can now pay any banks credit cards dues instantly

ICICI Bank has enabled millions of its savings account customers to pay and manage dues of credit cards of any bank instantly using the Bank’s mobile application ‘iMobile Pay’. The customers can add credit cards of any bank to the app within a few seconds and thereafter pay and manage their dues from the same app. It offers improved convenience to customers, who typically use multiple credit cards, by providing them a one-stop solution for managing all their cards with ease, in a safe and secure manner.

The new feature also eliminates the hassle of visiting numerous websites by customers to manage or pay dues of multiple cards. Additionally, customers can set bill payment reminders, view payment history of all cards, share payment confirmation through WhatsApp, and manage and change due dates as per the billing cycle of their cards.

ICICI Bank is a leading private sector bank in India.

