Chamunda Mataji Temple – Chotila

Chotila is a small town having population of around 20,000 people and is a taluka head quarter of Surendranagar district, Gujarat. The Mataji temple is situated at the top of the Chotila Mountain. Chotila Mountain is around 1250 feet high and is located around 40 miles away from Rajkot, and around 50 miles away from Ahmedabad.

Famous Hindi film actress Dimpal Kapadia was born in Chotila. She is elder daughter of Chotila’s Gujarati entrepreneur Chunnibhai Kapadia and his wife Betty. When her daughter twinkle Khanna(now married to famous Hindi film hero Akshay Kumar) visited Ahmedabad some years back, she specially visited Chotila and paid her visit to Chamunda temple on the hill.

Saurashtra’s most celebrated writer, author, poet, journalist, freedom fighter late Zaverchand Meghani was also born here in Chotila. House in which Zaverchand Meghani born was in neglected condition till recent time, but some people have started to preserve it now.

The story is when Demons Chand and Mund came to conquer Devi Mahakali and in the fight that ensues, the Devi cut their heads and presented these to Maa Ambika, who in turn told Mahakali that will be worshipped as Chamunda Devi.