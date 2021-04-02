Dish TV India trades jubilantly on getting nod for grant of provisional license for providing DTH broadcasting service in India

Dish TV India is currently trading at Rs. 10.20, up by 0.97 points or 10.51% from its previous closing of Rs. 9.23 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 9.35 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 10.86 and Rs. 9.27 respectively. So far 12208826 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 16.30 on 23-Dec-2020 and a 52 week low of Rs. 3.93 on 03-Apr-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 10.86 and Rs. 9.06 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 1859.70 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 8.51%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 13.04% and 72.28% respectively.

Dish TV India has received in principle approval of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for grant of provisional license for providing Direct-To-Home (DTH) broadcasting service in India with effect from April 1, 2021. The DTH operation of the company will be governed under the new DTH Guidelines.

Dish TV is India’s largest Direct to Home television operator using MPEG 4 DVB S2 and MPEG 2 digital compression technology.

