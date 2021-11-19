NTPC’s JV developing business models for collaborating with private sector Energy Service Companies

Energy Efficiency Services (EESL), a joint venture of four PSUs including NTPC, Power Finance Corporation, Rural Electrification Corporation & Power Grid Corporation, is developing business models for collaborating with private sector Energy Service Companies (ESCOs) and broadening its service offerings in the Building Energy Efficiency Programme (BEEP) in view of the huge market potential in the country.

BEEP is being implemented since 2017 and so far EESL has invested around Rs 350 crore in the programme. Around 11,000 buildings have been covered under this programme through the retrofitting of inefficient appliances with energy-efficient products like LED lights, EE fans, and super-efficient air conditioners.

