Maruti Suzuki India gains on planning to drive in CNG trims across product range

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) is planning to drive in CNG trims across its product range as it remains bullish over the long-term prospects of the segment amid an increase in fuel prices and a drop in diesel car sales.

The company, which sold around 1.62 lakh CNG cars last fiscal year, is also counting on the rapid expansion of CNG dispensing outlets across the country to bring in more CNG products. Bullish on the expansion of the sales network, the automaker expects its CNG car sales to almost double this fiscal year over 2020-21.

Maruti Suzuki India (formerly known as Maruti Udyog) is an automobile manufacturer in India. It provides passenger cars, utility vehicles and vans. The firm also offers pre-owned car sales, fleet management and car financing services.