Breweries & Distilleries stocks shine as Maharashtra govt cuts excise duty on imported liquor

Breweries & Distilleries stocks were trading higher as Maharashtra government has slashed excise duty on imported scotch whiskey by 50 per cent to bring its price on par with that in other states.

United Breweries is currently trading at Rs. 1590.70, up by 5.05 points or 0.32% from its previous closing of Rs. 1585.65 on the BSE. The scrip opened at Rs. 1587.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 1595.75 and Rs. 1570.35 respectively. So far 3808 shares were traded on the counter.

United Spirits is currently trading at Rs. 925.90, up by 6.10 points or 0.66% from its previous closing of Rs. 919.80 on the BSE. The scrip opened at Rs. 920.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 930.60 and Rs. 912.00 respectively. So far 14955 shares were traded on the counter.

IFB Agro Industries is currently trading at Rs. 638.35, up by 10.85 points or 1.73% from its previous closing of Rs. 627.50 on the BSE. The scrip opened at Rs. 614.50 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 641.00 and Rs. 607.50 respectively. So far 1773 shares were traded on the counter.