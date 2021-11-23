KIOCL trades higher on entering into contract agreement with Tauman Engineering

KIOCL is currently trading at Rs. 245.25, up by 1.75 points or 0.72% from its previous closing of Rs. 243.50 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 242.50 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 248.40 and Rs. 239.00 respectively. So far 3253 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 318.50 on 11-Oct-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 109.70 on 01-Dec-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 259.50 and Rs. 239.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 14944.60 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 99.03%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 0.14% and 0.82% respectively.

KIOCL has entered into a contract agreement with Tauman Engineering for setting-up of 1,80,000 TPA Heat Recovery Coke Oven Plant at Blast Furnance Unit of KIOCL, at a contract price of Rs 185 crore, exclusive of applicable GST or such other sums as may be determined in accordance with the terms and conditions of the contract alongwith a tripartite agreement among Tauman Engineering & CSIR-CIMFR and KIOCL for providing the technology and know-how.

KIOCL is engaged in the business of manufacturing and exporting high quality Iron Oxide Pellets and supply of pig iron for domestic market..The company also in the business segment of Pellets, Pig Iron.