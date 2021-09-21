Bharti Airtel rises on the BSE

Bharti Airtel is currently trading at Rs. 726.95, up by 2.20 points or 0.30% from its previous closing of Rs. 724.75 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 723.90 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 730.75 and Rs. 721.75 respectively. So far 57879 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 5 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 743.90 on 16-Sep-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 394.05 on 19-Oct-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 743.90 and Rs. 689.10 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 400231.49 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 55.86%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 38.76% and 5.38% respectively.

Bharti Airtel has joined global efforts to combat climate change, as the company has committed to reduce 50 per cent greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by FY31 across its operations. The company has pledged to significantly reduce its carbon footprint and emissions from its network operations and will achieve its overarching goals through multiple interventions, including accelerated green energy adoption across its network operations, energy-efficient infrastructure and processes as well as implementing sustainable business practices at its workplaces. Its commitment to contribute to global efforts to mitigate the impact of climate change and build a sustainable planet.

Bharti Airtel is a leading integrated telecommunications company with operations across Asia and Africa.

