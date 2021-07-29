Bharti Airtel zooms on discontinuing Rs 49 prepaid recharge

Bharti Airtel is currently trading at Rs. 568.40, up by 27.95 points or 5.17% from its previous closing of Rs. 540.45 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 543.80 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 570.50 and Rs. 538.25 respectively. So far 1072531 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 5 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 623.00 on 04-Feb-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 394.05 on 19-Oct-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 560.50 and Rs. 523.75 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 311260.65 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 55.86%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 38.76% and 5.38% respectively.

With a focus on improving realization, Bharti Airtel has declared revisions to its prepaid plans, raising its entry-level pricing by nearly 60 percent. It has discontinued its Rs 49 entry-level prepaid recharge. The company’s prepaid packs would now start from the Rs 79 smart recharge and offer up to four times more outgoing minutes of usage to customers along with double data.

Bharti Airtel is a leading integrated telecommunications company with operations across Asia and Africa.

