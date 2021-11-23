Shantanu Thakur inaugurates projects at Haldia Dock Complex; Says, Indian waterway are expanding at unmatched pace

Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shantanu Thakurinaugurated/launched a number of projects at the Haldia Dock Complex of Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata Yesterday. These include:a) Improved Storm Water disposal & Widening of Roads, b) inclusion of 41000 sq.m of Cargo Handling area, c) Upgrading & landscaping of Port Guest House, andd) New ICU & Emergency Ward at Port Hospital. He was accompanied by Dibyendu Adhikari, MP,Smt Tapashi Mandal, MLA and Chairman of the Port Vinit Kumar.

Speaking on the occasion, Thakur said, Indian waterway systems are expanding at such a fast pace that no other country can match our speed. He added that the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways is committed to implement the development vision of the Prime Minister, and that today’s visit of the Haldia Dock is a step in the direction of PM’s vision of development for all.