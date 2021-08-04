Bharti Airtel reports consolidated net profit of Rs 941 crore in Q1

Bharti Airtel has reported results for first quarter ended June 30, 2021.

The company has reported net loss at Rs 436.10 crore for the quarter under review as compared to net loss of Rs 16461.80 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. However, total income of the company increased by 9.29% at Rs 17114.70 crore for Q1FY22 as compared Rs 15660.10 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the consolidated basis, the company has reported net profit attributed to the owners at Rs 941.40 crore for the quarter under review as compared to net loss of Rs 15191.20 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 14.21% at Rs 27063.40 crore for Q1FY22 as compared Rs 23696.90 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

