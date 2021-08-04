Borosil rises on making additional investment in subsidiary company

Borosil is currently trading at Rs. 227.10, up by 3.35 points or 1.50% from its previous closing of Rs. 223.75 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 225.05 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 227.50 and Rs. 225.05 respectively. So far 240 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 253.95 on 31-Dec-2020 and a 52 week low of Rs. 132.00 on 13-Oct-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 227.50 and Rs. 212.80 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 2553.42 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 70.46%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 2.24% and 27.30% respectively.

Borosil has made additional investment of Rs 4.63 crore by way of subscription towards the rights issue of Borosil Technologies — a wholly owned subsidiary company.

Borosil is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of Scientific and Industrial Products (SIP) and Consumer Products (CP).

