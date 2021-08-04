CISF jawans taken hostage, goods worth Rs 7 lakh looted from BCCL workshop

Bokaro : Around 15-20 armed men looted goods worth Rs 7 lakh from Bharat Coking Coal Ltd”s Damoda workshop in Jharkhand”s Bokaro on Wednesday morning after taking two CISF jawans hostage, officials said.

The incident happened in Barora Area One, they said.

About 15-20 armed men looted copper coil and copper cable worth around Rs 7 lakh, Bermo Police inspector Gajendra Pandey said.

BCCL workshop in-charge Tarun Kumar said CISF jawans Anand Murmu and Shivji Yadav were taken hostage before they looted the facility.

A case has been lodged and an investigation is underway, police said.

Please share this news







