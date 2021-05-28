Bharti Airtel gains on upgrading mobile network in Kerala

Bharti Airtel is currently trading at Rs. 524.50, up by 4.55 points or 0.88% from its previous closing of Rs. 519.95 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 520.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 526.75 and Rs. 520.00 respectively. So far 333458 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 5 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 623.00 on 04-Feb-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 394.05 on 19-Oct-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 533.20 and Rs. 518.70 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 287233.03 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 55.86%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 38.92% and 5.16% respectively.

Bharti Airtel (Airtel) has upgraded its mobile network in Kerala to deliver the best network experience for its customers. Airtel has deployed an additional 5 Mhz spectrum in the 1800 Mhz and 10 MHz in 2300 band along with advance network software tools across its network in the state to significantly bolster high speed data capacity.

The deployment will strengthen an already superior network for Airtel customers across the state. It will enable improved network availability and data speeds along with better coverage inside homes and buildings in cities and urban areas. The deployment also allows Airtel to offer wider coverage along highways and rail routes as well as increase footprint in villages as more people access high speed data services.

Bharti Airtel is a leading integrated telecommunications company with operations across Asia and Africa.

Please share this news







