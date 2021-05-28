‘’If you don’t have the distraction of daily life, events from the past usually come crashing back,’’ says cover girl, Radhika Apte, who features on the May issue of Grazia

For Radhika Apte, versatility comes naturally. Inarguably the undisputed queen of the Indian OTT space, Apte has spent her time indoors,dwelling on the past. “Perhaps because a lot of the daily routine stressors and stimuli of our lives are gone, the past has turned into a welcome retreat. Often what happens is we take some issues that may be conflictual for us and we make a conscious effort to suppress them, or it can be unconscious, and they can be repressed. If you don’t have the distraction of daily life, events from the past usually come crashing back,” she says.

Having been part of the industry for more than a decade now, the actor reminisces about some of her least and most magnified roles, and the impact it has had on her as an actress.“I remember shying away from film promotions(for Shor in the City). I had enrolled in dance class when the movie came out, so I didn’t want the added pressure of turning up at events. There were also rumours of me dating Tusshar, but I did not even have his phone number. I used to find all of this so funny because I wasn’t used to it. Despite Shor being a small film with a tight budget, everyone associated with the film pursued it out of pure love.”

You can now grab the latest issue of Grazia on stands to read the full story about Radhika’s take on her days of struggle, her film journey and also the importance of talking about mental health and much more. The e-issue is also available on Magzter.

Please share this news







