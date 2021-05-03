Bata India surges as ICRA reaffirms long term rating

Bata India is currently trading at Rs. 1375.35, up by 23.15 points or 1.71% from its previous closing of Rs. 1352.20 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1340.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 1382.30 and Rs. 1337.60 respectively. So far 36167 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 5 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1705.00 on 11-Jan-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 1215.00 on 12-Aug-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 1382.30 and Rs. 1303.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 17666.11 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 52.96%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 31.33% and 15.71% respectively.

ICRA has reaffirmed the long term rating on Rs 31 crore Non-Fund Based Line of Credit of BATA India at ‘AA+’. The Outlook on the long-term rating is Stable.

BATA India is the largest retailer and leading manufacturer of footwear in India and is a part of the Bata Shoe Organization. The company’s four state-of-the-art production facilities are located strategically across India, producing all kinds of footwear. Currently, the company owns brands like Mocassino, Hush Puppies, Scholls, North Star, Power, Marie Claire, Bubblegummers, Ambassador, Comfit.

