Toyota Kirloskar Motor ushers in the New Year with new Fortuner and Legender

Udaipur. In line with Toyota’s philosophy of making “Ever- Better Cars”, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today launched the new Toyota Fortuner and exclusive new Legender. The Fortuner has been an aspirational SUV for more than a decade now and continues to dominate the segment with over 53% segment share, even today. The new Fortuner is available in 2.8 L Diesel Engine with 6-Speed Automatic and 6-Speed Manual Transmission with Intelligent Manual Transmission options and 2.7 L Petrol Engine in 6-Speed Automatic and 5-Speed Manual Transmission. The Fortuner Automatic Transmission variants provide best-in-class torque of 500 Nm and 204 PS of Power while Manual Transmission variants generate 204 PS of Power and 420 Nm Torque.

The new Fortuner boasts of new exterior features like a tougher-looking new Front Grille, Sculpted Side-pontoon Shaped Bumper thus amplifying commanding presence. New Headlamp Design with distinctive sharp LED line guide, Daytime Running Lamps (DRLs) and Multi-Axis spoke Alloy wheels with Super Chrome metallic finishing giving a luxurious look. For the interior, Superior Suction based Seat ventilation system (Front Row) and a larger Smart Playcast Touchscreen Audio with Android Auto/Apple Carplay and a JBL 11 speaker w/ subwoofer system [4X4 variants only] are some of the key changes. For added driving comfort and convenience, the new Fortuner comes with Auto Limited Slip Differential (Auto-LSD) that enables maximum power without breaking traction, Variable Flow Control (VFC) Power Steering that allows customers to dynamically change steering dynamics with drive modes [Eco, Normal, Sport] and Front Clearance Sonar to safely navigate when parking in tight spaces.

The 4X4 (AT and MT) variants further enhance their off-road credentials with a Lockable Differential as an additional feature to ensure firm footing when navigating in extreme terrains. The new Fortuner will be available in existing colours of Phantom Brown, Super White, Attitude Black, Avant-Garde Bronze, Grey Metallic, Silver Metallic, Pearl White Crystal Shine and a new color of Sparkling Black Crystal Shine. On the occasion, TKM also unveiled the Legender. Its bold proportions demonstrate the clear differentiation that makes it cooler and futuristic. The Catamaran elements that wrap the corners creates a strong vertical prominence and ensure a wider presence. Further, an exclusive headlamp design has been crafted for the Legender – Split Quad LEDs with a waterfall LED line guide signature that will ensure the best of brightness. The sharp nose creates a strong forward movement; to create a sense of exclusivity with a sleek and cool theme, the Legender comes with exterior features such as Catamaran Style Front & Rear Bumpers sharp, and sleek Front Grille with Piano Black Accents, Sequential Turn Indicators and 18-inch Multi-layered Machine-cut finished Alloy Wheels. In the Legender, the interior features include Dual Tone (Black + Maroon) interior theme, Contrast Stitching for Steering Wheel and Console Box, Interior Ambient Illumination (I/P, Front Door Trim, Front Foot-well areas) and Rear USB Ports. Apart from these, the Legender is loaded with high-end features like Kick Sensor for Power Back Door and Wireless Smartphone Charger. The Legender is available only in exciting color of Pearl White with Black roof (Dual tone). Both the products are uniquely positioned to cater to the diverse needs of the dynamic market. While the new Fortuner is poised to “Lead with Power” the exclusive new Legender is “Powered in Style” thus reinforcing the brand’s towering presence. Sharing his views on the launch of the new Fortuner, Mr. Yoshiki Konishi, Chief Engineer, Toyota Motor Corporation, said, “The new Fortuner is born out of our understanding of the customer feedback. The idea was to enhance the toughness of the vehicle and give it a powerful presence and distinctiveness like no other. Our enhancements were more than just skin deep; we have also upgraded the engine by introducing a new heavy-duty Turbo, designed for powerful performance, and improved frictional efficiency.

As a result, the Fortuner Automatic now puts out 500Nm of torque, making it the best in the segment. For the Legender, we have brought in a sense of exclusivity in the design language and style. The bold proportions and advanced features make it look cooler and modernized, giving it a true premium stance and outlook. We are confident customers will appreciate the tweaks we have introduced specifically for the Indian market.” Commenting on the launch, Mr. Masakazu Yoshimura, Managing Director, TKM said, “For more than a decade, the Fortuner has proven itself to be the most dependable SUV becoming the top-most choice for customers across every corner of the country. The Fortuner witnessed demand despite the effects of the pandemic on the economy. Therefore, it gives me great pride to introduce the new Fortuner and new Legender to the ever-growing base of loyal customers in India. I am confident the new Fortuner and exclusive new Legender with their bold styling, advanced features and rugged frame structure will offer value, versatility and superiority attracting many existing customers to upgrade while bringing in new set of customers to the Toyota family.”

