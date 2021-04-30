Bank of Maharashtra reports 2-fold jump in Q4 consolidated net profit

Bank of Maharashtra has reported results for fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2021.

The bank has reported above 2-fold jump in its net profit at Rs 165.08 crore for the quarter under review as compared to Rs 57.57 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the bank increased by 35.48% at Rs 4332.99 crore for Q4FY21 as compared Rs 3198.30 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the consolidated basis, the bank has reported above 2-fold jump in its net profit at Rs 165.23 crore for the quarter under review as compared to Rs 57.59 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the bank increased by 35.48% at Rs 4333.35 crore for Q4FY21 as compared Rs 3198.52 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

For the year ended March 31, 2021, the bank has reported 41.61% rise in its net profit at Rs 550.25 crore as compared to Rs 388.58 crore for the previous year. Total income of the bank increased by 10.26% at Rs 14493.81 crore for year under review as compared to Rs 13144.67 crore for year ended March 31, 2020.

For the year ended March 31, 2021, on the consolidated basis, the bank has reported a rise of 41.63% in its net profit at Rs 551.41 crore as compared to Rs 389.32 crore for the previous year. Total income of the bank increased by 10.26% at Rs 14495.16 crore for year under review as compared to Rs 13145.76 crore for year ended March 31, 2020.

