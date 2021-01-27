Balika Vadhu fame Avika Gor undergoes amazing transformation post weight loss, pictures go viral

‘Balika Vadhu’ actress Avika Gor, who has lost oodles of weight, is looking fitter than ever before. The actress has undergone a complete physical transformation and is looking bewitching in her new avatar. Earlier, Avika took to her Instagram and penned an emotional note on her struggle with losing weight and getting back in shape. “I still remember one night last year, when I looked at myself in the mirror & I broke down. I didn’t like what I saw. Big arms, legs, a well earned belly.

I had let go too much. If it were due to anillness (Thyroid,PCOD, etc), it would be okay because that would be out of my control. But, it happened because I ate anything & everything, and I didn’t workout at all. Our bodies deserve to be treated well, but I didn’t respect it. As a result, I disliked the way I looked so much that I couldn’t even completely enjoy dancing (which I love) without thinking “how I must look right now”.

I got so busy judging myself & feeling bad that I didn’t leave any scope for outsiders to make me feel bad. Such insecurities run in the head all the time & they make us feel tired & irritated. Hence, I would often snap at my loved ones. Well, one fine day I decided that it was enough, and that I must evolve. Nothing changed overnight. I just started to focus on the right things… things that I should be proud of(like dancing). I kept trying to eat better & working out, and I had various setbacks. But, it was important that I didn’t stop. And my people were constantly there to guide me. Long story short, I looked at myself in the mirror this morning & I didn’t feel the need to look away. I smiled at myself, and told myself that I’m beautiful.

And you, the person reading this, you are beautiful as well. We all have a lot to offer & we must actively work on that, rather than feeling sad about what we can’t do. But, we MUST do what’s in our control. Today, I am comfortable in my own skin. Today, I’m peaceful. And I hope you are too? Share your stories of self-love in the comments. Let’s make self-love cool! – Love & Light Avika☀️,” she wrote. On the personal front, Avika Gor is in a relationship with ‘Roadies’ fame Milind Chandwani. (photo: Instagram)

