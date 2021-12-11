Bajaj Electricals trades jubilantly as its board approves review of corporate structure

Bajaj Electricals is currently trading at Rs. 1133.60, up by 86.95 points or 8.31% from its previous closing of Rs. 1046.65 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1154.90 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 1159.95 and Rs. 1099.60 respectively. So far 106044 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1588.55 on 17-Sep-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 526.80 on 21-Dec-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 1159.95 and Rs. 1015.75 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 12971.22 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 63.05%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 23.91% and 13.04% respectively.

Bajaj Electricals’ board has approved a review of its corporate structure, including a move to hive off its power transmission and power distribution business verticals as an independent entity. The company would explore a full range of options and alternatives, including demerger, subsidiarisation and strategic partnerships.

The step has been taken up considering the varied nature and potential opportunities of each of the business segments and the need for a focused approach to unlock these opportunities.

Bajaj Electricals is an electrical equipment’s manufacturing company. It is engaged in the manufacturing of domestic appliances such as water heaters, mixers, food processors, microwave ovens, air coolers, steam & dry irons, etc.