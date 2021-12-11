Ratnamani Metals & Tubes moves up on securing new domestic, export orders

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes is currently trading at Rs. 2015.95, up by 52.80 points or 2.69% from its previous closing of Rs. 1963.15 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1969.20 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 2025.55 and Rs. 1967.70 respectively. So far 820 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 2300.00 on 21-Oct-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 1455.00 on 29-Jan-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 2056.00 and Rs. 1903.10 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 9390.23 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 60.16%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 27.19% and 12.65% respectively.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes has received new domestic orders aggregating to Rs 136.79 crore and new export orders aggregating to Rs 52.84 crore for supply of Tubes and Pipes, from the Oil & Gas and Power Sectors, to be executed between February 2022 to May 2023.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes is a multi location, multi product company, in India, manufacturing Tubes & Pipes in Stainless Steel/Exotic material and also Carbon Steel Pipes, in wide size ranges, for wide spectrum of applications.