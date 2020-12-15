Auction for Sale (Re-issue) of ‘4.48% GS 2023’,‘GoI Floating Rate Bond 2033’, ‘6.22% GS 2035’, and‘6.67% GS 2050’

The Government of India (GoI) has announced the Sale (Re-issue) of (i) ‘4.48% Government Security, 2023’ for a notified amount of Rs6,000 crore (nominal) through pricebased auction , (ii) ‘GoI Floating Rate Bonds, 2033’ for a notified amount of Rs2,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction, (iii) ‘6.22% Government Security, 2035’ for a notified amount of Rs9,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction , and (iv) ‘6.67% Government Security, 2050’ for a notified amount of Rs5,000 crore (nominal) through pricebased auction . GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to Rs2,000 crore against each of the above securities. The auctions will be conducted by the Reserve Bank of India, Mumbai Office, Fort, Mumbai on December 18, 2020 (Friday) using multiple price method.

Up to 5% of the notified amount of the sale of the securitieswill be allotted to eligible individuals and Institutions as per the Scheme for Non-Competitive Bidding Facility in the Auction of Government Securities.

Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) system onDecember 18, 2020. The non-competitive bids should be submitted between 10.30 a.m. and 11.00 a.m. and the competitive bids should be submitted between10.30 a.m. and 11.30 a.m.

The result of the auctions will be announced on December 18, 2020 (Friday) and payment by successful bidders will be on December 21, 2020 (Monday).

The Securities will be eligible for “When Issued” trading in accordance with the guidelines on ‘When Issued transactions in Central Government Securities’ issued by the Reserve Bank of India vide circular No. RBI/2018-19/25 dated July 24, 2018 as amended from time to time.

