Opportunities for 70 vacant Technician Apprentices posts in DRDO

Defense Research and Development Organization has issued official notification for the recruitment of Technician Apprentice vacancies. According to the notification issued, a total of 70 vacant posts are to be restored.

Educational Qualification: It is compulsory to pass a diploma in engineering from a recognized institution with at least 50 percent marks.

Age Limit: The age limit is set as per DRDO rules.

Application fee: Candidates will not have to pay any type of fee to apply.

Pay Scale: Rs 8,000 per month.

How to apply: Interested candidates according to the format present on the official website https://www.drdo.gov.in with all the necessary documents through the form e-mail [email protected] Last date 24 December You can apply by sending by 2020.

Selection Process: Selection will be done on the basis of their merit.

