Al Ain Zoo reactivates some of its experiences with implementing precautionary measures

Al Ain – United Arab Emirates : Al Ain Zoo has reactivated some of its experiences and services, including its Ahlan Special Service, Al Maha Royal Experience and Al Ain Safari – the largest man-made safari in the world, while ensuring full compliance with precautionary measures, as part of the Zoo’s comprehensive plan to enhance safety and protection.

The zoo offers its guests numerous educational and entertainment experiencesas well as exciting adventures that attract family members of all ages. These include the Ahlan Special Service, which offers visitors a guided tour aboard a luxurious golf cart where they enjoy five main stops over a 1.5 hour ride. The Zoo also offers Al Maha Royal Service, which provides visitors with various packages with a great level of luxury, privacy and amazing tours throughout the Zoo.

Al Ain Safari, one of the Zoo’s exciting experiences, provides visitors with an amazing exploration tour amid African wildlife and numerous animals roaming freely in the vast area. All Safari vehicles are equipped to meet the highest safety standards and precautionary measures, using plastic partitions and ongoing sanitization between tours to ensure a safe but thrilling experience.

Al Ain Zoo welcomes visitors daily from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Visitors can book their tickets and select from available experiences through the Zoo’s website or smartphone app. Although two ticket windows are open and ready to serve guests, the Zoo encourages visitors to book their tickets online to ensure optimal implementation of safety measures.

By offering various family-friendly experiences and catering for all ages, Al Ain Zoo is the perfect destination for those looking to explore wildlife in the outdoors, where they meet 4,000 animals in environments simulating their original habitats, while maintaining the highest safety measures to enable an integrated entertainment experience of a highly educational value.

Please share this news







