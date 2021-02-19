Airtel appoints Neeraj Jha as Head of Corporate Communications and Corporate Affairs

Udaipur. Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), India’s premier communications solutions provider, has appointed Neeraj Jha as Head of Corporate Communications and Corporate Affairs. Neeraj Jha will report to Gopal Vittal – MD & CEO (India & South Asia), Bharti Airtel Ltd. and will be responsible for leading Airtel’s brand advocacy, reputation and communication efforts. In addition, he will provide oversight and support to the other Bharti Group entities.

Neeraj Jha brings with him over 24 years of experience across journalism and industry. Prior to joining Airtel, he was Head of Corporate Communications and Company Spokesperson at HDFC Bank. During his 14 years tenure at the Bank, he leveraged elements like the business and digital capabilities of the Bank, its management depth and human face to build a strong image and leadership position for the Bank. “We are pleased to have Neeraj on board to spearhead Airtel’s corporate reputation mandate. I am confident his rich experience will add immense value to Airtel.” said GopalVittal.

On his appointment, Neeraj Jha had this to say, “I firmly believe I’ve joined a culture, an ethos that’s committed to the cause of connecting the nation, its people, households and businesses. From healthcare to education to entertainment, it brings this and much more today to the lives of millions of people making them better, easier and more productive. Airtel is an iconic brand that generations in the New India have grown up looking up to. I’m humbled and honoured to be part of it.”

